Donald Trump is at it again, with his falsehoods to the media and to his people. This time it is about the boxes of documents he had hidden at his residence. For eighteen months, the DOJ has been trying to get all those documents he had stored at his place. He returned a few, then drip by drip, a few more but he still had many boxes still in his possession. He did not want to return them, so he lied about them and had his lawyer lie for him. The DOJ were finally able to retrieve everything, after searching his home, and finding loads of boxes, even some hidden in the bathroom. He is now accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing" the DOJ. If he had returned everything when asked, there would be no case against him. These are self-inflicted wounds.