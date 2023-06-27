Donald Trump is at it again, with his falsehoods to the media and to his people. This time it is about the boxes of documents he had hidden at his residence. For eighteen months, the DOJ has been trying to get all those documents he had stored at his place. He returned a few, then drip by drip, a few more but he still had many boxes still in his possession. He did not want to return them, so he lied about them and had his lawyer lie for him. The DOJ were finally able to retrieve everything, after searching his home, and finding loads of boxes, even some hidden in the bathroom. He is now accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing" the DOJ. If he had returned everything when asked, there would be no case against him. These are self-inflicted wounds.
He is now threatening to go after the "Biden crime clan" if he gets in the White House. First of all, a twice impeached, twice indicted person should not be allowed to run for any office, much less the presidency. He himself weaponized the Justice Department for real when he hired yes men. If you did not comply, you were fired. Ask Jeff Sessions.
He is a threat to democracy and to our very lives. He is out for revenge. He wants power. Be smart and do not let him back in.
Susan Higgins
Buffalo