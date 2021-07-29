Letter: Trump has succeeded in fooling his supporters

I have always been mystified by the unrelenting support from Trump loyalists regardless of the prolific nature of his lifelong unethical and even criminal behavior. Donald Trump has stiffed every contractor he has ever done business with. He perpetrated an outright massive fraud when he separated thousands of people from their money with his fake Trump University. He has surrounded himself with a cast of con man like characters and continues to engage in a level of corruption matched only by a Mafia crime family. The latest example being Trump’s political PAC which has raised about $75 million to supposedly fund ballot reviews to investigate his false election fraud claims. A Washington Post investigation says that instead of funding his election review scam, Trump is using the money to pay for his various personal expenses including travel and legal costs.

Trump has continued to pick the pocket of his supporters because he knows his loyalists won’t penalize him for not making good on his promises. But why is that? I found the answer in something Al Capone once told a reporter. Capone had told the reporter of his poverty-stricken upbringing. Before the reporter got the notion that Capone was badmouthing America, Capone declared “don’t get the idea I’m one of those goddam radicals” and he broke into an oration praising freedom, enterprise and the pioneers. He spoke of his contempt for socialism and anarchism. Capone declared “my rackets are run on strictly American lines.” He continued by stating, “Americanism gives each and every one of us a great opportunity if we only seize it with both hands and make the most of it.”