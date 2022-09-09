Letter: Trump has poor excuses for constant bad behavior

If your physician retired from a practice and took home all the patient records, would you have concern? Is that ethical or even sensible, not to mention legal? If these allegations prove true, what is the financial cost to the taxpayers for the untold money on compromised operations? How about power/knowledge advantage against foreign adversaries perhaps handed to them on a silver (plated) platter? The position of increased peril for our service people in the military and intelligence services?

Businesswoman and philanthropist Marjorie Merriweather Post donated Mar-a-Lago to the U.S. government upon her death, but it was eventually returned to her foundation due to upkeep costs and security challenges (airport flightpath). This private “residence” is not legally bound to provide any standard of security. Donald Trump does not spend his own money on anything that does not convey “rich,” so the quality of security is whatever he wants. Tunnels run underneath the facility. Service staff, club members and guests all lacking appropriate government background checks have relatively free access. Some documents were secured with a padlock, promising a second would be added for additional security. He can conveniently find dozens in the back-to-school aisle. Hopefully no high school principals with a set of bolt cutters and nefarious intent will likely violate the integrity of this information; but certainly those combination padlocks will deter everyone else, including unscrupulous traitors or foreign adversaries. Had Trump owned a White House pet, he could blame the dog for eating “his” secret files.