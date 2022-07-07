Letter: Trump has no business as America’s president

I don’t have to watch the Jan. 6 airing of the case against Donald Trump to know he is worthless, he showed me that when he came down the escalator a few years ago, and reconfirms it every time he opens his mouth. What worries me is how our IQ has dropped, and worst of all in our elected officials. I can’t believe some of the things they say. The GOP has no plan for anything, so don’t hold your breath on gun reform. All automatic weapons should be given to the military or melted down. If the Department of Justice doesn’t bring charges against Trump there is something wrong with our justice system. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he should be charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming an officer at least. I don’t understand how Trump was allowed to run for office anyway.
Don’t we have a code of ethics in this country? How could so many people fall for his line? If we don’t have laws in effect already to stop him from running for office again, let’s get it done by tomorrow.
So come on Congress and get it done. Take the other clowns with him and let them find a job where they can’t hurt the freedom for the rest of us that still love our country. Come on America, get rid of this person. I know this sounds like the ramblings of an old man (which I am), but these Republicans seem to have forgotten what gave them the right to tear our union apart. The red, white and blue, Long may it wave and God Bless America.
Frank Maddock
Clarence