Letter: Trump has no business as America’s president

I don’t have to watch the Jan. 6 airing of the case against Donald Trump to know he is worthless, he showed me that when he came down the escalator a few years ago, and reconfirms it every time he opens his mouth. What worries me is how our IQ has dropped, and worst of all in our elected officials. I can’t believe some of the things they say. The GOP has no plan for anything, so don’t hold your breath on gun reform. All automatic weapons should be given to the military or melted down. If the Department of Justice doesn’t bring charges against Trump there is something wrong with our justice system. As commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he should be charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice with dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming an officer at least. I don’t understand how Trump was allowed to run for office anyway.