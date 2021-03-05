Letter: Trump has brought pain upon this great nation

Steve Schmidt, Republican campaign manager for John McCain in 2008, had this to say in a recent interview (he is running as a Democratic Senator candidate for Utah) - “Donald Trump has been the worst president this country has ever had; definitely!” (I agree with his assessment) He continued by saying that Trump has been a “consequential” president because he has done irrevocable damage to our system in just four short years.
Think about this for a moment: We still have roughly 57 million Trump supporters who actually believe that this election was stolen from him - despite Court certified records showing that Joe Biden received six million votes more than Trump received! The majority of spineless and hypocritical (and Sedition supporting) Republican Congressional and Senate members (remember these names: Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan and Q-anon member Marjorie Taylor Greene) still support the delusions of our most inept, incompetent, dishonest and corrupt president ever.
Didn’t Donald Trump promise to “make America great again!” Yet he’s brought death (think Covid-19), unparalleled suffering to immigrant families (think separation), increased “systemic inequality” (think of his vocal support for white supremacy and white domestic terrorist groups) and an economic collapse (think of his boasting about “the greatest Stock Market” ever) on a truly epic scale! How great are these accomplishments?
Let’s be clear about these damaging events - they are not happening in every other country around us - they are happening right here in the United States of America; this place, our place, our home - our country. We are at the epicenter where you are most likely to die from Covid-19! Our shattered economy has displaced millions from jobs and work, from schools, from homes and loved ones. Why? Because of the con-man from New York City who still claims “the election was stolen from me.” Shameful and shameless!
Larry Gustina
Buffalo