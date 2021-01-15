Letter: Trump has been the best leader for American citizens

My advice to private citizens who are thinking about running for president, don’t do it. The political establishment in Washington D.C. and the mainstream media don’t want or like you. If you are a business leader who wants to run the government in an efficient, businesslike way instead in a political way, forget it.

Nonpolitical Donald Trump, a business leader, has done more for this country than any politically oriented president has ever done domestically, economically and in foreign affairs,

In immigration it wasn’t just the wall but agreements with Mexico to keep the flow of immigrants at the Mexican border giving them a legal path to citizenship.

He lowered the unemployment rate to a little over 3% and increased employment to all minorities including Blacks. Hispanics and Asians. He has gotten American companies to come back to America, creating more jobs and expansion. He achieved treaties in the Middle East and opened dialogue with our enemies.

He also is making NATO and European Union pay their fair share so we’re not being taken advantage of. In January 2020 he stopped travelers from China because of the pandemic when his opponents called him xenophobic. The list of accomplishments can go on and on.