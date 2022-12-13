Letter: Trump has again proven his unfitness for office

I will say one thing for Donald Trump: for once in his life he actually told the truth when he declared that the U.S. Constitution should be disregarded. We should be very afraid if he somehow manages to succeed in becoming president for a second time. If this happens, it’s likely he will simply proclaim himself king, ignore any election results he doesn’t care for, and install by fiat those who will blindly do only his bidding into all state and national government positions. In abolishing our democracy, this narcissistic megalomaniac will have achieved his fondest dream of becoming an autocratic despot like the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea whom he so admires.