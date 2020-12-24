Letter: Trump gets no credit, since he did not earn it

Donald Trump did not completely destroy the caliphate, as a writer claims. ISIS is significantly weaker, but not gone. Further, Trump built on Barack Obama’s strategy, which took a long time to devise and implement. Trump also loosened the rules of engagement, which led to greater levels of destruction and civilian deaths.

He smashed regulations for the benefit of large corporations to enrich themselves. Smashing regulations also set the protection of our environment back decades.

The tax cuts the writer brags about primarily benefitted the wealthy. Tax cuts for the middle class go away; rich folks’ cuts are permanent.

What would otherwise be an abysmal record on criminal justice issues, the First Step Act is an outlier.

Literally stopping illegal immigration occurred to the detriment of desperate asylum seekers, a heartless disgrace.

Trump’s so called “success,” how it’s done, is by thumbing his nose at the rule of law and commanding a bunch of spineless sycophants to do his bidding.

Finally, the Covid-19 vaccine is no more the Trump vaccine, than the virus is the China virus.

Marylou Altieri

Alden