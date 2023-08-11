Donald J. Trump, after being indicted three times for various charges, is able to walk freely while others who have committed lesser crimes are behind bars. It is plain to see Trump gets a free pass. It is a shame that Trump's lackeys still continue to support him with no shame.
It is time for the Republicans and his followers to wake up. If this mad man, Trump, gets elected, we will not have to worry about mass shootings anymore because we will all be dead on Fifth Avenue with Trump holding a smoking gun.
John Jendrysek
Orchard Park