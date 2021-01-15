Letter: Trump fomented the rage foisted upon the Capitol

President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault. Trump arrived in Te…

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Donald Trump spoke to a huge crowd of demonstrators decked out in Trump regalia and waving Trump flags. President Trump urged them to march on the Capitol Building to “get those Congress people.”

For months he had declared that the election had been stolen from him and that it was up to his followers to do something to restore the victory to him. Worked into a frenzy by his rhetoric and energized by their blind devotion to the beloved leader, the crowd went on to violently storm the temple of our democracy in a disgraceful display of domestic terrorism.

Trump later declared these anarchists to be very special people and that he loved them. In an effort to again defend the indefensible behavior of Trump, Trump’s enablers in Congress and on Fox News now said that it was not Trump supporters, but rather Antifa, which was responsible for the despicable assault on American democracy.