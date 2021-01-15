Letter: Trump fomented the rage foisted upon the Capitol

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Donald Trump spoke to a huge crowd of demonstrators decked out in Trump regalia and waving Trump flags. President Trump urged them to march on the Capitol Building to “get those Congress people.”
For months he had declared that the election had been stolen from him and that it was up to his followers to do something to restore the victory to him. Worked into a frenzy by his rhetoric and energized by their blind devotion to the beloved leader, the crowd went on to violently storm the temple of our democracy in a disgraceful display of domestic terrorism.
Trump later declared these anarchists to be very special people and that he loved them. In an effort to again defend the indefensible behavior of Trump, Trump’s enablers in Congress and on Fox News now said that it was not Trump supporters, but rather Antifa, which was responsible for the despicable assault on American democracy.
My God, what are these people talking about? It was not Antifa, but even if it was, this ridiculous assertion totally misses the point of why Trump’s actions were so odious. It makes no difference if the crowds were composed of the Girl Scouts or lizard people from Jupiter disguised as humans. Regardless of their identity, Trump had incited an angry mob into an attempt to violently overthrow the results of the presidential election and then basically declare the mob to be American patriots.