It seems ironically fitting that the July 2 Buffalo News featured not only an article on the cancer-causing “forever chemicals” propagated by unfettered capitalist giants … but also a piece on the vaccine which hopefully may help those whose bodies have been sickened by those very industrial poisons.

The irony of this point is that a depressingly unhealthy portion of the country is strongly behind former President Donald Trump, who gutted the Clean Air and Clean Water rulings meant to protect all of us. A subset of this group, the religious right, believes Trump’s Big Lie pertaining to his fantasy of reelection. Unfortunately, these same folks believe that Noah had a floating menagerie, bad folks were turned to pillars of salt, and Jonah lounged in the belly of a whale.

These metaphorical Bible tales are similar to, but less dangerous than, the devastating whimsy that Trump’s reelection in 2024 would be good for us, our environment, and our physical well-being. Trump represents only danger and destructiveness. Proceed at your own - and everyone else’s - risk.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence