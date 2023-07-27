It seems ironically fitting that the July 2 Buffalo News featured not only an article on the cancer-causing “forever chemicals” propagated by unfettered capitalist giants … but also a piece on the vaccine which hopefully may help those whose bodies have been sickened by those very industrial poisons.
The irony of this point is that a depressingly unhealthy portion of the country is strongly behind former President Donald Trump, who gutted the Clean Air and Clean Water rulings meant to protect all of us. A subset of this group, the religious right, believes Trump’s Big Lie pertaining to his fantasy of reelection. Unfortunately, these same folks believe that Noah had a floating menagerie, bad folks were turned to pillars of salt, and Jonah lounged in the belly of a whale.
People are also reading…
These metaphorical Bible tales are similar to, but less dangerous than, the devastating whimsy that Trump’s reelection in 2024 would be good for us, our environment, and our physical well-being. Trump represents only danger and destructiveness. Proceed at your own - and everyone else’s - risk.
Joseph Weiss, PhD
Clarence