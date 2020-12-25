Letter: Trump fans have been deceived into believing

The Dec. 10 letter titled “Perhaps it is certain voters the rest of us should fear” cited the danger posed by Americans who opted to reelect our current – ahem – “president.”

In all fairness, a relatively large percentage of these people most likely are good people preoccupied with the daily grind of making a living and providing for their families in a difficult economic landscape; they most likely were not fully aware or paid much attention to the near-irreparable damage done to our democratic institutions and/or the harm suffered by increasing numbers of minority groups and refugees over the past four years. Limited knowledge of the facts, exacerbated by rampant disinformation disseminated by right-wing news outlets and various social media platforms, probably influenced their decision.

Donald Trump has garnered the support of religious zealots who decry science and logic. Apparently they are incapable of realizing they’ve been repeatedly bamboozled by a wannabe dictator and his sycophantic enablers and minions. Should they be feared? I don’t know, perhaps pitied.