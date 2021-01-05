Letter: Trump era ending with acts of treachery

As President Trump menacingly exits the White House, he reveals once again the range of his treachery and dishonesty. That’s what we’ve come to expect from a failed Machiavellian autocrat and his crooked cadre of collaborators.

At the 11th hour of his historically disastrous presidency, Trump is attempting a desperate and feeble coup d'état. He’s bilking millions from his willing supporters who he’s convinced the election was “stolen” or “rigged.” He has assembled a base of disposed partisans and conspiracy mongers to help him orchestrate the reversal of a legitimate and fair election.

He has punished those who oppose his reckless unconstitutional lunacy while rewarding convicted felons who have shown him allegiance by keeping their mouths shut on his behalf. He’s turned the extraordinary presidential power of granting pardons into a barter scheme – and as a means of damaging his (disloyal) enemies who broke laws while doing his bidding.

Trump manipulated his administration into a thinly veiled crime syndicate. He is seeking preemptive pardons for members of his family, Rudy Giuliani, and others for suspected improprieties currently under investigation. Convicted felons in his regime are awaiting full pardons, commutations, release from jail, or amnesty from future investigations.