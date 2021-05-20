Letter: Trump embodies drug the far-right cannot kick

Back in the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic, disbelievers on the “far-right” kept on shouting that if we let it run its course, we would achieve this magical “herd immunity.” Well, this heralded “herd immunity” has finally been achieved – “immunity” to the truth, to honesty and to our democracy. This “cult of fealty to Donald Trump,” formerly known as the Republican Party, has sold its soul to the dark state by totally embracing the Big Lie; that the 2020 election was rigged, and that the election was stolen by “crooked” Joe Biden.

This addiction (an addiction is defined as being dependent on a drug) to the most incompetent, inept, most crooked and dishonest drug; its generic name is “Trump,” has control over almost every Republican Congressman and Senator in Washington D.C.

The most recent evidence of being addicted to Trump is the removal of an “honest Republican” (hard to say that), Liz Cheney: Her crime; telling the truth that the Republicans cannot survive if they continue to hold on to the Big Lie. She is right, of course, and I hope that the irreparable damage done to our “fragile democracy” by the Trump drug will survive this latest challenge to truth, honesty and the well-being of our honest citizens.

Larry Gustina

Buffalo