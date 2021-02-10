Letter: Trump earned his seat the first time around

A recent letter in Everybody’s Column regarding former President Donald Trump said, “He did not deserve to be president by any stretch of the imagination.” I disagree. Whether we liked it or not, Trump did deserve to be president because he was elected in 2016 by the Electoral College for a four-year term. Using that same thought process (hardly advanced thinking), Trump did not deserve to be president again in 2021. It seems illogical to honor the decision of the electoral college of 2016 and yet claim a fraudulent result four years later. The false claims and the resulting insurrection in Washington is a blemish on our nation’s history and a disgrace to all who trust and respect the democratic process.