Many Americans are currently aware that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has submitted an extensive yet clear indictment charging a former president with committing numerous violations under statute 18 USC . As serious and risky as these multiple violations are, I note, unfortunately, that there are some fellow Americans who are taking the position of defending this well-known law breaker.

I can only conclude that very few, if any, of these uninformed defenders have taken the time or made the effort to read for themselves the somewhat lengthy and detailed indictment which is readily available online. Look up USA v. Donald Trump, and see for yourself how seriously this very irresponsible and self-centered person has put all of us and our country at grievous and great risk. No law-abiding and ethical person can defend such egregious behavior.