Letter: Trump, Cuomo share several annoying traits

Although Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump have been critics of each other, and perhaps deservedly so, their governing behaviors were astonishing similar as evidenced by their:
• Use of executive mandates
• Deflecting blame
• Craving the limelight
• Exaggerated and false narratives
• Retaliation
• Bullying
• Divisiveness and,
• Being thin skinned
Both made decisions in absence of those professionals who could provide rational, relevant and informed information.
Both made statements that are unfounded and exaggerated.
Both do not accept criticism, are bullies and retaliate against those who dare to speak out against them.
Both penalize agencies as a way of deflecting blame for their own decisions.
Both continue to cut funding and programs that protect the most vulnerable people and organizations in society.
Both want to take center stage and be in the limelight while the experts are relegated to a bystander role, as was evidenced with Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Howard A. Zucker, M.D., J.D., Commissioner of Health for New York State.
Both are self-aggrandizing as witnessed by Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal” and Cuomo’s latest Book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic” which was written amid people dying from Covid-19.
Democrats and Republicans will need to seriously consider who we want to elect to be the next governor of New York State.
Edward Lukomski
Orchard Park