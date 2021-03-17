Letter: Trump, Cuomo share several annoying traits

Although Andrew Cuomo and Donald Trump have been critics of each other, and perhaps deservedly so, their governing behaviors were astonishing similar as evidenced by their:

• Use of executive mandates

• Deflecting blame

• Craving the limelight

• Exaggerated and false narratives

• Retaliation

• Bullying

• Divisiveness and,

• Being thin skinned

Both made decisions in absence of those professionals who could provide rational, relevant and informed information.

Both made statements that are unfounded and exaggerated.

Both do not accept criticism, are bullies and retaliate against those who dare to speak out against them.

Both penalize agencies as a way of deflecting blame for their own decisions.

Both continue to cut funding and programs that protect the most vulnerable people and organizations in society.