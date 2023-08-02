Following an investigation into a hazing scandal in Northwestern University's football program, the university's president, Michael Schill, fired the team's head coach. The head coach "is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team," wrote Northwestern's president. He strongly stated that "Ultimately, I am charged with acting in the best interests of the entire university," and my decision is reflective of that!

Around about the same time, the disgraced, twice impeached former president of the United States - Donald Trump - stated at a Town Hall meeting that the first thing he would do if elected president, would be to have the head of his Justice Department open up an investigation into "the Biden crime family." If this shameless and reckless former president - citing using "his Justice Department" (it is the government's Justice Department; not his!) would actually use his position to provide "retribution and payback" - as president - our democracy is done for. Our experiment for over 250 years is "dead."

In Trump's continued assault on the rule of law, he always reverts to taking care of only "himself," he never acts "in the best interests" of the United States; only in the best interests of Trump. I hope all of you MAGA people realize he does not care one whit about all of you supporters - and that he has always only acted on behalf of what will help him, not you.

Please vote for the person who will put the interests of our country first, not for a person who only cares for themselves first.

Larry Gustina

Buffalo