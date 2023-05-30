Rod Watson’s eloquent and well stated column in the May 14 (Mother’s Day) Buffalo News should be read carefully by all Americans who vote regularly, I submit. Why? Because it highlights important life lessons children learn, or should learn, regarding “character, integrity and priorities.” He clearly gives credit to his mother for stressing, and enforcing on him a lesson regarding “character, it counts and you had better stand up and take responsibility for what you do.”

This remains one of life’s most important lessons, and he continues in his article by wishing that more of our leaders – particularly the president, senators, Congress, Supreme Court justices, our regional and local leaders – would abide by these lessons, highlighting “character, integrity and priorities.” Now let me get to my point here.

Isn’t it disconcerting and really troubling that, at this point, the leading Republican candidate for president in the upcoming 2024 election is a man who is so deeply and fundamentally flawed? Donald Trump has been impeached twice. He has been found liable for sexual abuse recently (and accused of at least several other sexual attacks). He has apparently paid off a purported “porn star.” He was a leader of the violent insurrection attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He tried to steal an election by falsely claiming that Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 election and did not peacefully turn over the government to him. He is under New York State investigation for “falsification of tax filings," in Georgia for asking state representatives to give him votes he did not get and the Justice Department is investigating him for taking “high security government documents,” and then lying about it.

Watson praises his mother for teaching him the really important rules for life at an early age. Do you think that Trump’s mother taught him about the important lessons regarding “character, integrity and priorities?” I hope so and think she probably did, but I don’t think that Trump listened to her, do you?

Larry Gustina

Buffalo