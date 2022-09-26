Letter: Trump changed his stance on contentious abortion issue

My letter is in response to one written on Sept. 18. This person thinks that Donald Trump was a pro-life president. She also thinks we should be kind and not say anything negative about him. Is she for real? He attacks people so many times a day it’s hard to keep track. If he doesn’t like what someone says about him or a decision that is made on many of the lawsuits against him, he rants and raves for days.
He is also not pro-life. Where did she get that from? The only life he cares about is his own. He was pro-choice for a very long time. To get on the Republican ticket, he changed his tune. This writer needs a history lesson on this man. She is definitely misinformed.
Susan Higgins
Buffalo