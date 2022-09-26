 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump changed his stance on contentious abortion issue

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

My letter is in response to one written on Sept. 18. This person thinks that Donald Trump was a pro-life president. She also thinks we should be kind and not say anything negative about him. Is she for real? He attacks people so many times a day it’s hard to keep track. If he doesn’t like what someone says about him or a decision that is made on many of the lawsuits against him, he rants and raves for days.

He is also not pro-life. Where did she get that from? The only life he cares about is his own. He was pro-choice for a very long time. To get on the Republican ticket, he changed his tune. This writer needs a history lesson on this man. She is definitely misinformed.

People are also reading…

Susan Higgins

Buffalo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Send the refugees to Buffalo

Letter: Send the refugees to Buffalo

Everywhere around Buffalo there are “Help Wanted” signs, yet Texas sends refugees to Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod. It’s likely hard to find …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News