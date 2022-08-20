Letter: Trump as Christ figure in the eyes of Republicans

During every Easter season, Isaiah, Chapter 53, is read in churches. That is the chapter of the suffering servant, the innocent man upon whom is laid the guilt of the world in order to redeem mankind. “Yet it was our infirmities that he bore, our sufferings that he endured.” In the eyes of Donald Trump and millions of Republicans, he is that suffering servant, that Christ like figure.

Despite his blatant, lifelong misconduct, Trump paints himself as the innocent victim of unceasing persecution. Unlike the suffering servant of Isaiah who suffers in silence, Trump continues to remind us almost daily that he willingly suffers this injustice on our behalf in order to save America and make it great again.

He is the new redeemer. With every new revelation of his cruelty, dishonesty, law breaking, and calls to violence, his position within the Republican party and certain evangelical Christian denominations, is not diminished, but rather only enhanced.

The latest example of the heresy of the cult of Trump, is the hysteria raised by Trump’s supporters over the legally sanctioned search of his Mar-a-Lago property. The Justice Department had probable cause to believe Trump stole government property, and sure enough, Trump was found to be in possession of documents that did not belong to him.

Yet, his disciples attacked law enforcement. In their eyes, Trump has now been crucified and the FBI is now the new Sanhedrin which has wronged God’s chosen one. This cult worship can only lead to the destruction of faith in American democracy and the death of all that is true and good about America.

Richard Kirisits

Kenmore