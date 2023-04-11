After being under some kind of criminal investigation for various offenses over the past 50 years, Donald J. Trump has finally been indicted. Commentators on both the right and the left of the political spectrum are either rejoicing or bemoaning the indictment, claiming it will only enhance his standing with his political base.

Isn’t it obvious that Trump and his base are beyond being shamed? The MAGA crowd doesn’t love Trump because he is a paragon of virtue. They love him because he is exactly the opposite. He is their strong man, their avenger, a man above the law, who will strike down those factions or forces he tells them are responsible for their woes and that of the nation’s. For them, an indictment is an affirmation that the forces of evil are out to get him and in turn, themselves. Yes, this indictment, and the several more that will likely follow, will only further enrage and encourage his cult following. But for anyone else, this indictment will gain him very few additional followers.