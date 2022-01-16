Letter: Trump and GOP must pay the price for insurrection

We let the traitors get away without consequences after the Civil War and look where that got us in the South. All the Republicans at every level, from Rep. Chris Jacobs to local state legislators and town and county office holders, who haven’t denounced the insurrectionists and Donald Trump are cowards and traitors.

You know who they are, they know who they are; Republican assemblymen and senators, county and town officials, every one of them. They try to dance around the subject of Trump and pretend that’s not really them. This is their party; this is who they are; Trump and his toadies speak for them. Instead of trying to have it both ways, how about showing some guts and stand up for American democracy.

They should all be removed from office at the first opportunity. They should never be able to escape their silence. History will judge them very harshly; we need to judge them right now before it’s too late.

Robert J. McLennan

Getzville