We’ve all seen this movie before. Shame on a national network for hosting such a one-sided platform so the former president could spew his never ending stream of lies to a blatantly partisan audience.

From suggesting a possible default on the debt would be a minor inconvenience to freeing convicted prisoners associated with the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, to projecting that he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours? Reality check … the man is untethered to the truth. Even more unconscious was his immoral position of determination to separate families at the border.

The Donald steadfastly subscribes to his former mentor Roy Cohn’s policy of never admitting defeat and doubling down thereafter by attacking his adversaries.

Finally, fresh off his own conviction for sexual assault and defamation, the former president had the audacity to claim he’s never even met the “whack job” woman he attacked. A jury thought otherwise and found him liable. Not very presidential. While I’m not exactly enamored with the thought of four more years of the current president, I certainly can’t imagine this megalomaniac former president fostering his now tired rhetoric and victimhood on the American public for another four years.

James F. McTigue Sr.

North Tonawanda