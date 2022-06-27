 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: True leadership remains in the fight for what is right

In response to “Jacobs showed real leadership” in the June 19 edition of the Buffalo News, I offer the following. Yes, Chris Jacobs stood up and stated his support for stricter national gun regulations. However, he did carry through to fight for these changes. Rather, he bowed to the pressures of the Republican Party. Jacobs “chickened out” - he dropped out of the race for New York's new 23rd congressional district in the United States House of Representatives. It’s easy to make bold statements, if you are not willing to back them up with bold action. Real change can only be made by strong leadership.

William Morrison

Hamburg

