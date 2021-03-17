Letter: True leadership in crisis demands tough decisions

Censor her, impeach him. Words that unfortunately have become common. Don’t like the way she votes even though he won by a majority, well censor her. Don’t like a decision made during an emergency, well impeach him. Let us go back a year and remember that New York was the epicenter of a major disaster unheard of for over one hundred years.

Someone had to take charge. Because it didn’t happen from the federal side, states were on their own. Fortunately a few states did an admiral job under horrible and tragic conditions. In hindsight the nursing home decision was a bad one. I, like many people lost loved ones sent back with Covid-19.

Will there be an apology? Of course not. Politicians don’t apologize. However, remember if one doesn’t make decisions it’s difficult to make a mistake. Instead of deriding him for the loss of life, let us instead, thank him for the lives saved.

Margaret McLean

Buffalo