Letter: Truck, delivery drivers get praise during Covid-19
As we are hopefully winding down from our Covid-19 nightmare I just wanted to pass on belated praise to all our truck/delivery drivers. As an early morning walker throughout the pandemic it was these folks who were out there delivering our food, beverages and supplies to our restaurants, stores, bars and coffee shops every morning.

While many were allowed to work from home in both the private and especially the public sector, these drivers were out there in good weather and bad ensuring that we had our needs met. So hats off to our unsung pandemic heroes.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park

