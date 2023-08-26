We are all in awe of the AKG Art Museum. What a treasure! One Sunday not too long ago, I got to appreciate the other treasures of AKG - its people. I realized I had lost my purse after listening to a wonderful jazz concert. I asked the security guard at the museum to see if anyone had turned it in. To my amazement, Janne Siren, overhearing my panic, came to help me. Not only did I have the guards’ help, but I had the museum director helping! He checked around and told me to leave my name and number. Siren and the guards were so kind. What treasures!