Letter: Trip to Canada ends even before it begins

We have a special occasion this week and decided to have lunch over the border at Happy Jacks. We haven’t been there in ages. We are fully vaccinated and our passports are up to date. Covid-19 tests are no longer required so we should be good to go.

Then we got introduced to ArriveCAN. We had to submit tons of data on our vaccine status. We got through that and then they want the particulars for your visit. I started to fill it out only to see that you couldn’t complete it more than 72 hours from your entry. I had to wait for that window. I tried to complete the form today only to find out that you need a 14-day quarantine plan incase border agents reject your vaccination status. We were only going for lunch so who needs a 14-day plan? Needless to say, I couldn’t fill out the plan so we will not be going to Canada anytime soon. Sorry Happy Jacks.