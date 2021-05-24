Letter: Trip through the region proves need for renewables

I love a long bike ride in the country. From my home on Grand Island, I ride through the trails and roads of Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties. Most of the time it is perfect, verdant farms growing abundant crops, quaint towns, lakes, streams and hillsides.

At times, it can be difficult. Crossing through Niagara County, I ride past chemical and radioactive waste sites. In Somerset, I pass shuttered remnants of the last coal power plant in New York. It is barely visible from the road due to a 250-foot-high coal ash landfill. Coal ash contains mercury, cadmium and arsenic.

I go past concentrated dairy operations. I can’t call them farms. When I was young, cows went to pasture. These operations crowd the animals into tightly packed buildings. Calves are segregated into cites of plastic houses. Some operations have hundreds of these. Before you see these operations, the smell can gag you. Biting insects congregate. Waterways in our area are contaminated due to farm runoff, chemicals and radioactivity.

Sometimes, I go past a trailer with three cars, 20 years old, same make and model rusting in the yard. In front a sign says “No Industrial Solar.” There are many signs like that.