Letter: Treatment of protesters exposes racist tendencies

“Massive election fraud” is a stalking horse for white Christian supremacy and the riots in Washington, D.C., reflect the ability of selected politicians to exploit this mob attitude for their own self-importance.

While carrying flags declaring their allegiance to the United States, Confederacy, Christianity and President Trump, they were allowed to defame the sanctity of the Congress of the United States. Whether it was the lack of security planning and coordination or because officials acted volitionally, it was another example of executive incompetence.

The differential treatment of these protesters versus the previous Black Lives Matter demonstrations is striking and represents another reflection of the racism that persists at our highest levels of government.

As a white physician, I am appalled by the superficial acceptance of the assumption that skin color stratifies individual abilities. When the skin is cut in surgery, we are all the same underneath.

As a resident of Orchard Park, I am angry at the continued lack of balanced congressional representation for our district: Chris Collins refused to meet with constituents individually or in groups to discuss relevant matters and now we have a representative in Chris Jacobs who chose to be a co-conspirator in the “massive election fraud” hoax.