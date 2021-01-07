Letter: Treatment of Grisanti shows double standard

The recent story in The Buffalo news describing the police confrontation with acting State Supreme Court Judge Mark J. Grisanti, and his wife on June 20, was very illuminating.

It stated that Grisanti shoved a police officer who had handcuffed his wife. Neither was arrested.

A skeptic might make the argument that if Grisanti was not white, and a judge, but instead a non-influential person of color, the result may have ended as follows:

(1) The offending party may have been arrested.

(2) The offending party may have landed in the hospital.

(3) The offending party may have ended up in the morgue.

This, and the recent pardons by President Trump, are examples of what the poor have been saying for years. There is a dual system of justice in the country, one for people of privilege, and another for the non-privileged.

Perhaps Plutarch said it best, "An imbalance between rich and poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics."

If your name is Roger Stone, or Chris Collins, or Mark Grisanti, you may disagree.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga