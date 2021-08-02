Letter: Treat unvaccinated as public health hazards

Presently the law recognizes harm from doing something, but not for doing nothing. Putting unvaccinated children at risk from infection because you choose not to be vaccinated, carries no punishment. The FDA has given emergency approval for the immunization and continues to actively monitor for adverse effects. To use the excuse that you are waiting for full FDA approval is a specious argument when millions have been vaccinated safely without evidence of serious sequelae. In addition, the transmission of the disease to other unvaccinated individuals results in significant avoidable medical cost for care and potential mortality. In addition, the possibility of the newly infected individuals developing a mutant strain of virus is increased and one of these emerging strains may be resistant to our present vaccines. People without contra indications, who choose not to be vaccinated are public health hazards and should be treated as such.