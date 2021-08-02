Letter: Treat unvaccinated as public health hazards

In a recent letter the writer expressed strong opinions about why she was not getting vaccinated for Covid-19 but she understands only part of the picture. The Food and Drug Administration never approved thalidomide. In 1958 it was licensed in many countries of the World except the United States. Subsequently the FDA became even more risk averse in their licensing procedures, as a direct result of the thalidomide effects on congenital deformities. Drug costs in the United States are high in part because of the intense scrutiny by the FDA during drug development and subsequent clinical trials. The increased insurance and legal costs imposed by personal injury litigators are indirectly responsible for some of the increase in drug costs.
In 1998 Wyeth introduced a living oral vaccine against a rotavirus, which in developing countries is often a fatal cause of diarrhea in children. The vaccine was quite effective in preventing rotavirus infections but was associated with a statistical increase in intussusception, (small bowel obstruction) which is rarely fatal. The increase in this complication was one case per 10,000 children. Because of this Wyeth withdrew the vaccine in 1999. About 3 million children died of rotavirus infection between 1999 and 2001 when Merck introduced a new vaccine. Smallpox and polio have been eliminated as global threats because of vaccination.
Presently the law recognizes harm from doing something, but not for doing nothing. Putting unvaccinated children at risk from infection because you choose not to be vaccinated, carries no punishment. The FDA has given emergency approval for the immunization and continues to actively monitor for adverse effects. To use the excuse that you are waiting for full FDA approval is a specious argument when millions have been vaccinated safely without evidence of serious sequelae. In addition, the transmission of the disease to other unvaccinated individuals results in significant avoidable medical cost for care and potential mortality. In addition, the possibility of the newly infected individuals developing a mutant strain of virus is increased and one of these emerging strains may be resistant to our present vaccines. People without contra indications, who choose not to be vaccinated are public health hazards and should be treated as such.
Jerome W. Yates MD, MPH
Orchard Park