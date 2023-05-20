The May 14 editorial by The Buffalo News listed several essential metrics by which the community could evaluate progress for East Buffalo. One essential metric was totally ignored: public transit. Every item listed requires transportation in order to succeed. Such transportation must be in the form of public transit, not personal transportation. Households cannot rise out of poverty when required to pay for personal transportation. All of Metro Buffalo needs public transit that is frequent and reliable throughout the whole region and that provides access to jobs, schools and parks. Furthermore, a robust public transit system will encourage infill development of affordable housing units, whether in the city or the suburbs.