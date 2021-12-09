Letter: Transfer Outer Harbor to New York State Parks

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) was funded by the Niagara Power Relicensing process. Between 2004 and 2007, diverse actors met for countless hours to decide on what conditions New York Power Authority would continue; none argued that this critical infrastructure be eliminated. Yet it was acknowledged that the construction and operations the Moses and Lewiston hydro-electricity facilities have serious negative impacts on the environment and local communities. Discussions revolved around how damages could be ameliorated through NYPA funding. ECHDC, a subsidiary of Empire State Development, was formed with NYPA funding to develop downtown Canalside. Meanwhile at the Outer Harbor, nature had taken hold since the port closed in the 1970s, building ecosystems on the contaminated post-industrial landscape.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development (it should be “Destruction”) Corp., now owners of the lakefront, has proposed projects that destroy the regenerating landscapes instead of “ameliorating damage.” The proposed amphitheater and Outer Harbor plan (GPP) makes a mockery of the aim of the licensing process. Instead of building resiliency along the coast and habitat, their plans destroy land and eco-systems. These actions are irresponsible given the climate and biodiversity crises that calls us not only to preserve and reinforce regenerating ecosystems to repair damage, but to leave a legacy of resilience for our children. Gov. Kathy Hochul, stop your agency from building vanity, unnecessary projects with public funds! Transfer the Outer Harbor to State Parks to protect the city from increasingly severe storms, to provide habitat for our fellow creatures, and to give all our residents access to a natural experience next to the water.