Letter: Tragic loss of child must stop the violence

Please, in honor and recognition of the tragic loss of a precious child, and other victims, please do not take the life of those who have no beef with you regardless of something someone close to them may have with you.

To shoot into a crowd or a house where it is unsure who will be hit or killed, is an act of cowardice and cruelty! Little Shaquelle Walker’s pictures on Facebook are haunting and are so painful to see. I cannot help but think of the unimaginable grief his family is feeling. There will never be a reason or explanation to justify the murder of this baby.

Please, for those who have a gun, do not pull that trigger for any reason over the next 30 days. We cannot bring little Quelle back but we can respect and honor his memory by keeping those illegal as well as legal guns silent for the rest of July and through the middle of August.

This will be a start. And once we do that, maybe we can work to keep them, especially the illegal ones, quiet forever.

Betty Jean Grant

Former Erie County Legislator

Buffalo