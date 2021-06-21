Letter: Traffic cameras needed on Kensington Expressway

The removal of traffic cameras near Buffalo city schools may have had an impact on school safety but it had a greater effect on city coffers.

If the city wanted to do some good and increase their coffers, they should consider placing traffic cameras on the Kensington Expressway, where some drivers travel well in excess of the 55 miles per hour speed limit.

There is really no safe place for police to stop speeders on the expressway but a traffic camera can capture their license number and send them a ticket.

The city will prosper and the cameras will help reduce speeds, saving lives.

Charles Carter

Akron