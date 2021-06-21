 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Traffic cameras needed on Kensington Expressway
0 comments

Letter: Traffic cameras needed on Kensington Expressway

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The removal of traffic cameras near Buffalo city schools may have had an impact on school safety but it had a greater effect on city coffers.

If the city wanted to do some good and increase their coffers, they should consider placing traffic cameras on the Kensington Expressway, where some drivers travel well in excess of the 55 miles per hour speed limit.

There is really no safe place for police to stop speeders on the expressway but a traffic camera can capture their license number and send them a ticket.

The city will prosper and the cameras will help reduce speeds, saving lives.

Charles Carter

Akron

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News