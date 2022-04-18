Letter: Toronto’s care of buildings offers contrast to Buffalo

Toronto’s Distillery District is an acclaimed village of restored Victorian industrial buildings that is now a thriving tourist attraction. Buffalo has amazing heritage buildings too, like the 19th century Cobblestone district buildings which are on the National Register of Historic Places. With immediate attention, these badly neglected buildings could also create a similar lauded village that celebrates Buffalo’s canal past.

Unfortunately, the difference is Toronto has visionary developers and progressive residents that safeguard and celebrate its history, while Buffalo has owners who often neglect historic buildings until they can be demolished so the land can be redeveloped (e.g. the now-damaged Great Northern grain elevator). The shame is added by an indifferent Buffalo mayor whose tenure has allowed too many important historic buildings to decay under supposedly protected status.

Although Buffalo is one of the United States’ poorest cities, its citizens will eagerly pay for a brand new stadium for a multi-billionaire, even though the current stadium had recently received over a hundred million dollars for improvements and is still quite useable. The depressed neighborhood around the current stadium confirms what innumerous studies have shown; after a stadium is built, its limited use is hardly economically sensible, especially for a poor region.

The “City of Good Neighbors” recently voted against a socialist mayor candidate who would have supported Buffalo’s neglected areas and the poor. But ironically, the voters always seem to embrace corporate welfare for the very, very rich. For some reason.

Terry Todoroff

Cheektowaga