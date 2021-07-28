Letter: Toronto Blue Jays’ stay reignites major league flame

It was wonderful to have had major league baseball in Buffalo for the past two seasons. It not only helped boost Buffalo’s economy but proved that when it comes time to have a major league team in Buffalo permanently, we can handle it with no problem. I really wish I could have gone to one of the games, but the tickets were a little too pricey for me. Now that the Bisons are coming back I will be able to afford to go and enjoy a game or two.