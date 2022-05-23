Letter: Tops has too many bad memories for reopening

The recent tragedy on the East Side can be an opportunity to turn the area into a very prosperous location.

Tear down the Tops building. There are too many bad memories there and the possibility of PTSD for employees and customers will be around forever. Turn the area into a park, community center or something similar to properly memorialize the victims and honor the first responders.

Rebuild the store inside the Broadway Market or Central Terminal. Then, follow with the building of side stores inside as Tops currently does in their plazas (Dollar Store, Bed Bath and Beyond, Pet Stores, etc.). This will revitalize the neighborhood and turn a bad deed into a good one.

What better way is there to turn this tragedy around?

Tom Oliver

Buffalo