After reading many articles from reputable news sources I come to the conclusion that former President Donald Trump had top secret/classified documents removed from the White House for a purpose. I would also conclude that he had help from insiders. So without a doubt, several people were involved in this matter. I can’t imagine the former president gathering up and carrying boxes of top secret documents himself. All of the people involved should be held accountable for whatever laws were broken. As a former New York State regulator, I know that documents are important. When this investigation is completed we will learn many things about the accomplices involved in this matter. Unfortunately, sensitive documents may have already been leaked and/or passed on to foreign countries. This is probably what triggered the search of the former president’s home.

In the future we must require that anyone holding an important position in government must sign a document stating that they will return all important government documents prior to leaving office. Again, there is no way that Trump removed the high level documentation himself, and all of the people involved knew exactly what they were doing. No sane person would take that many top secret/classified documents from the work site without a purpose in mind. Plus, why would anyone take something like this to their summer home? It has been reported that the former president flushed government documents down the toilet. Again, as a former New York State regulator, I don’t know anyone that would do that unless they wanted to destroy evidence that could potentially be used against them in the future. The question I would ask anyone is this: When was the last time you flushed work-related documents down the toilet?