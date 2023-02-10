As I read the Jan. 26, 2023, edition of The Buffalo News one article left me sadder than the one before. The murdered priest series; more deaths from the Blizzard of 2022; Pastor Darius Pridgen’s imminent departure from the Common Council – then there was the article about the “Chilly’ relationship” between two top Buffalo officials.

Looking at the map, you see Forest Lawn Cemetery. To the right, on the Delaware side, you find Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. On the left, you find Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s neighborhood. It’s ironic and possibly symbolic of their relationship, with Buffalo being the cemetery.

We understand you don’t agree, however you can choose to stand on what you two can agree on – hopefully, that is Buffalo is in crisis.

Karen Lowther

Buffalo