Letter: Too much technology has damaged our world

The writer suggests the technology and innovation are the keys to creating a better world. I agree that technology will be part of the quest for a better world, but let us not forget it is also largely responsible for the mess that we have made. In less than 200 years, a mere heartbeat in the Earth’s evolution, America has used technology to transform a largely egalitarian, agrarian society into an industrial giant. In the process of creating more economic and health security, we have polluted the planet and concentrated the national wealth and power in the hands of the privileged few.