Letter: Too much loud music assaulting our ears

What’s with all the noise?

You know the guy who pulls up next to you at the stop light, and you can feel his thumping bass course through your body until the green light sets you free?

Recently, it was as if I had been abducted by that guy, driven around in his throbbing vehicle for a couple hours, and then finally, mercifully, dumped out. Dazed and relieved, I hope to recover before it happens again.

As a bartender at a wedding venue, my ears get hijacked on a regular basis. At every wedding, my self, my coworkers, and each one of our guests place ourselves at the mercy and whimsy of a random DJ.

Typically, the DJ on duty blasts the music at hazardous levels for a couple hours after dinner.

The other night, I was located about 150 feet from the speakers, and the noise (it ceased to be music) was so loud that I had to read lips to take guests’ drink orders.

Too many DJ’s do not realize the amount of damage they can cause to people’s hearing. Also, many don’t consider why it is best to keep music at a reasonable level.