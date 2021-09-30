Letter: Too many politicians flouting the STOCK Act

Politicians hope that the pandemic and other crisis-grabbing headlines will keep you from paying attention to the recent headline about lawmaker violations of The STOCK Act (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge), which appeared in Forbes magazine on Aug.10.

The article revealed that two lawmakers failed to report their stock purchases. One made stock transactions totaling $17.53 million and the other made 700 stock trades worth $10.9 million. You soon realize that the $200 penalty that the STOCK Act imposes for not making public their securities transactions is no deterrent. This quest for self-enrichment and the time and research spent on stocks precludes doing what they are paid to do.

This act signed into law in 1912 became necessary when the public became aware that lawmakers were using insider information to enrich not only themselves, but also family and friends (something that if done by constituents would incur a criminal offense and jail time).