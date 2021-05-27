Letter: Too many guns are behind the killing of 6-year-old boy

I read last weekend with dismay about the California shooting of the 6-year-old boy. Incredibly, there’ve been several more shooting deaths since then including mass shootings in San Jose, Virginia and Texas. They say most of these shootings are accidental, or grudge-related, or a result of road rage. I disagree. These tragedies happen because too many Americans have too many guns.
Human lives have been extinguished – instantly – because angry men had immediate access to a deadly weapon during a single moment of rage. Every single shooting elicits everyone’s fears; then it’s simply another opportunity to get more guns sold. And the gun lobby makes it easy. It is much more difficult to get a driver’s license than to purchase a weapon that can cause death to dozens within a handful of moments. Now we see Texas allowing folks to carry guns without a license.
Many people say, “We need mental health checks.” It’s not the diagnosed mentally ill who are committing these instant murders. It’s your neighbor. Your friend. Maybe your coworker … or one day, you.
This nation is contaminated by guns. The ubiquity of guns is not freedom, it’s a poison. We live in constant fear for ourselves and our children. Yet most every gun owner believes he’s “a good guy with a gun.”
To me, the police are the original armed good guys; for us civilians, there’s certainly nothing wrong with keeping a pistol or shotgun to protect your home and family. Hunters need appropriate guns for game. But nobody needs a 75-round magazine to take down Bambi.
Big guns are the preference of the innately weak, the perpetually fearful. I realize that many are afraid of their guns being taken away. Sorry, but you’re not allowed to own an earth-to-air missile system, either.
Limits are essential to protect the common good. We desperately need sensible gun laws. America is being destroyed by gun violence and not by outlaws. It seems that “good guy with a gun” sometimes turns out to be exactly the one we should most fear.
Nancy Denault Weiss
Clarence