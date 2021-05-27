Letter: Too many guns are behind the killing of 6-year-old boy

I read last weekend with dismay about the California shooting of the 6-year-old boy. Incredibly, there’ve been several more shooting deaths since then including mass shootings in San Jose, Virginia and Texas. They say most of these shootings are accidental, or grudge-related, or a result of road rage. I disagree. These tragedies happen because too many Americans have too many guns.

Human lives have been extinguished – instantly – because angry men had immediate access to a deadly weapon during a single moment of rage. Every single shooting elicits everyone’s fears; then it’s simply another opportunity to get more guns sold. And the gun lobby makes it easy. It is much more difficult to get a driver’s license than to purchase a weapon that can cause death to dozens within a handful of moments. Now we see Texas allowing folks to carry guns without a license.

Many people say, “We need mental health checks.” It’s not the diagnosed mentally ill who are committing these instant murders. It’s your neighbor. Your friend. Maybe your coworker … or one day, you.