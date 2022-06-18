Letter: Too many are choosing the lesser of two evils

Conflict is easier when others fight our battles. Mercenaries, dating to ancient Greece, Asia and Africa minimize direct risks. To some, they are a means to fight evil. To others, they allow cowards to fight without risk to themselves. Generally considered tools of war, a broader definition helps explain extreme politics. This exemplifies the old adage: “politics makes strange bedfellows.”

People with moderate views decry the undue influence of extremists in both major parties. Leftists see right wing extremists as pure evil. Some on the right see increasingly unaffordable spending and unbridled government expansion as existential threats. Both vote almost straight tickets, even while disagreeing with many they vote for.

Why? Many feel they are choosing between the lesser of two evils. They will support a “mercenary” politician to battle those they fear even more. It is a shame that most citizens who support sound fiscal policies, true equal opportunities for all and a willingness to compromise on controversial issues have limited, if any, voice in candidate selection or policy making. But they see extremists on the other side as more dangerous than extremists in their own party. So, they support the “ mercenaries” of their party.

Until the emergence of an alternative party grounded in the center, we will wonder how anyone could support such obviously bad politicians. There will continue to be support for the street fighting mercenaries who would otherwise be condemned for the danger they truly are. We either need a strong third party, or a major overhaul in both major parties.

We need this as soon as possible. In the meantime, we are best served with divided government, where neither party, controlled by their extremes, can enact their dangerous ideas. Even then, there must be limits on presidential powers such as executive orders.

Larry Beanan

Tonawanda