Letter: Too bad Trump never tipped off Republicans

As the bipartisan House committee to investigate the events leading to Jan. 6 has started, Liz Cheney should be applauded for defying her party and agreeing to serve on this vitally important body. There are other GOP members who have not sold their soul, so we should recognize if only we had seen any of this coming – a pathological liar taking over one of the two primary political parties in America one anti-democratic rant at a time. Maybe there would be more courage shown in the GOP.

If, for instance, the former president had threatened to not abide by the results of the 2016 election if he didn’t win. Or if he had threatened to do the same for 2020.

Or if, for instance, we had all been witness to a President Trump shakedown of a U.S. ally, all in the interest of damaging his political opponent. What if that had even led to his impeachment? Imagine.

Or if he had shown repeated fondness for the most despicable of autocrats around the world, all the while thumbing his nose at our democratic allies. Perhaps that would have tipped us off.

Or if he put neo-Nazi skinheads on the same plane as anti-fascists, assuming the two groups had pitted off against one another that left an American citizen dead. Maybe that would have alerted us all to the danger he posed.