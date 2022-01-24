Letter: Too bad for Williamsville, but the village is not alone

It is a shame that the people of Williamsville need to suffer under such poor “leadership” as their town board exhibits. “Led” by Supervisor Deb Rogers, the board has inspired an (unhealthy!) air of virtual bad business for all its residents. As Rogers’ example the other day in this column illustrates, how can people feel comfortable in going into a shop and see not one person wearing a mask? Those businesses that do follow county and state requirements, good for them. It is not a matter of freedom, but a matter of good government leading the people to do the right thing. Elected leaders are supposed to not only lead their town in growth, prosperity and development, but also to protect the whole community. That means to do whatever it takes to quell a public health crisis. If that requires mandating certain things, so be it.

But, Williamsville, you are not alone. Here in Eden, the town board recently passed a similar resolution. It stated, as reported in the Hamburg Sun: “….the virus will continue to be part …. And must no longer be used to infringe….on individual and business owner rights….” How lame-brain can it get? How about my right to stay out of the intensive care unit? One Eden councilman had the audacity to say: “ ….what comes after the mask is what frightens me the most.” And all because the county executive and governor are displaying leadership. I ask, are you referring to Evergreen (cemetery)? Have you checked the hospital situation lately? Come to your senses. We are in a national health crisis, and Eden, as well as all communities in Western New York, is very much a part of it.