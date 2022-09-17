Letter: Too bad Bambi cannot speak for himself on guns

A recent letter writer stated “…Gun ownership is a right, not a privilege, given to us by God…” He went on to describe how gun owners and hunters “save Bambi and birds” through the Pittman-Robertson Act.

I attended Catholic schools for several years. If a priest, or nun, taught us we had the God given right to pack heat then I must have been absent that day.

The Second Amendment states that “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” When people like President Biden talk about outlawing guns, they are referring to military-style assault weapons, not weapons people would typically utilize for hunting or self defense.

The Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937 is set by law at 11% of the wholesale price for long guns and ammunition and 10% for handguns paid by manufacturers, producers, and importers. The funds are given to state wildlife agencies for conservation, hunter education programs and operation of archery and shooting ranges. The Wolf Conservation Center found that 94% of all wildlife conservation funding comes from non-hunters, and 6% from hunters.

Bambi and the birds would no doubt feel safer if they had the “God given” capability to shoot back.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga